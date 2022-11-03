Man accused of setting house ablaze with troopers inside, charged with attempted homicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say set a house ablaze in Montour County with troopers inside.

State police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township.

Troopers said they arrived on the scene and saw John Young, 59 from Danville, retreat into the home. Troopers said Young then set the home ablaze with two gas cans while troopers were inside.

Investigators said state police encountered Young at an exterior door wielding a Sawzall. Law enforcement told Young to drop the weapon but he ignored the orders. State police tased Young and took him into custody.

State police took Young to the Montour County Prison where he is jailed without bail.

He faces three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated arson, one count of resisting arrest, and other related charges.

