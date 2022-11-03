Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot at or near Castleton mall walks into Carmel hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Monday night at or near Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Later, IMPD found the person shot had walked...
WISH-TV
Muncie police arrest man following fatal shooting of woman
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that killed one woman and injured another. Police say they arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer. He’s facing preliminary charges for murder. According to a release, police received reports of a shooting Friday...
WISH-TV
Police: Missing man from South Bend might be in Anderson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they think might be in the Anderson area. Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing. Friends and relatives say they haven’t spoken to McPhearson since Aug. 31, the South Bend Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
Indy man sentenced to 55 years for 2020 murder in Country Club Apartment Complex
The man found guilty of murder and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2020 death of Daniel Johnson, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday.
WISH-TV
Man accused of killing Richmond police officer formally charged with murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer has been formally charged with murder. Online records filed Monday show that one count of murder has been added to the case against 47-year-old Phillip Lee. Lee is accused of shooting 28-year-old Seara Burton in the head...
WISH-TV
3 injured after SUV crash with semi at Starbucks on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are injured, including a teenager in serious condition, after a crash with a semi Sunday evening at a Starbucks on Indy’s south side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Sunday, IMPD responded to reports of a serious bodily accident at 5943 S. East....
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
Suspect in fatal shooting at funeral is ex-husband of victim's wife, docs reveal
The suspect in a homicide Saturday at a church on the city's northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim's wife, court documents allege.
WISH-TV
DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.
WISH-TV
Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
Indiana woman sentenced to 57 years in DWI case that killed man, great-grandson
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to driving through a home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Friday. Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to two...
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
WISH-TV
IFD: 20 people displaced after apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty people were without homes Tuesday after an early-morning fire swept through their south side apartment building, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to a fire at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments at around 4:20 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of...
Comments / 1