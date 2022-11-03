ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

Muncie police arrest man following fatal shooting of woman

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that killed one woman and injured another. Police say they arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer. He’s facing preliminary charges for murder. According to a release, police received reports of a shooting Friday...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Missing man from South Bend might be in Anderson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they think might be in the Anderson area. Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing. Friends and relatives say they haven’t spoken to McPhearson since Aug. 31, the South Bend Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Missing man dies in Cass County crash

METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

IFD: 20 people displaced after apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty people were without homes Tuesday after an early-morning fire swept through their south side apartment building, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to a fire at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments at around 4:20 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

