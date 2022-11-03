FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.

