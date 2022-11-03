Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Reston opening event, first train tickets announced for Silver Line Phase II
(Updated at 3 p.m.) It’s official: the first train on phase two of the Silver Line extension project will take off at 1:54 p.m. from the Ashburn Metro Station on Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The train will travel the full 11.4-mile extension from Loudoun County to Downtown Largo...
Morning Notes
What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Fairfax County proposes having DMV automatically file vehicle tax returns for residents
Fairfax County is considering having the Department of Motor Vehicles automatically file vehicle tax returns for residents, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate...
Man who fired gun near Herndon elementary school recovering after being hit by car
A man who reportedly fired shots near an elementary school in Herndon may have been drunk, police said in an update yesterday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man fired a handgun at Hutchinson Elementary School, where “a community event” was taking place. “A man wearing...
