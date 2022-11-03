ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morning Notes

What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

