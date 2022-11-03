ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Post Register

Boise Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Flowers memorialize a Meridian High School teen

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Flowers and stuffed animals continue to multiply at the corner of Ten Mile and Pine, a memorial to Terry Binder. Terry was the teen who was hit and killed while walking to Meridian High School. The Binder family shared a statement with CBS2 that you can...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Police: Kuna Middle School in lockdown this morning

Kuna Middle School had a brief lockdown earlier today, but the issue has been resolved with voting resuming as normal. According to Kuna Police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when what seemed like a student who got on the school intercom announced there was a lockdown. Kuna Police established...
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
MERIDIAN, ID
idahoednews.org

West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day

When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna

Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
NAMPA, ID
wrrnetwork.com

Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services

Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes. Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho,...
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Caldwell Man Identified as Victim of Nampa Homicide

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa authorities are investigating the Friday homicide of a 51-year-old Caldwell man. Tuesday Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified Nathan Herbert who died Friday in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls at around 10:45 p.m., one from a witness who heard multiple gunshots, and the second from the alleged shooter. Emergency crews found Herbet and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. Nampa Police said the incident involved two people known to each other. No charges have been filed in the case pending the investigation.
NAMPA, ID

