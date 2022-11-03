Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is...
Post Register
Flowers memorialize a Meridian High School teen
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Flowers and stuffed animals continue to multiply at the corner of Ten Mile and Pine, a memorial to Terry Binder. Terry was the teen who was hit and killed while walking to Meridian High School. The Binder family shared a statement with CBS2 that you can...
Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
Post Register
Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Post Register
Police: Kuna Middle School in lockdown this morning
Kuna Middle School had a brief lockdown earlier today, but the issue has been resolved with voting resuming as normal. According to Kuna Police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when what seemed like a student who got on the school intercom announced there was a lockdown. Kuna Police established...
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
Post Register
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
idahoednews.org
West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day
When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
Meridian High School student dies after being hit by pickup
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student died Wednesday after being hit while walking across Ten Mile Road. The student was struck by a blue GMC pickup truck at Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. and later died at the scene, a spokesperson for the City of Meridian said.
Post Register
Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna
Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
Post Register
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
wrrnetwork.com
Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services
Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes. Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho,...
Caldwell Man Identified as Victim of Nampa Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa authorities are investigating the Friday homicide of a 51-year-old Caldwell man. Tuesday Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified Nathan Herbert who died Friday in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls at around 10:45 p.m., one from a witness who heard multiple gunshots, and the second from the alleged shooter. Emergency crews found Herbet and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. Nampa Police said the incident involved two people known to each other. No charges have been filed in the case pending the investigation.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
