wfirnews.com
A community safety organization expands outside Roanoke
The CEO of The Peacemakers organization in Roanoke – which along with other local agencies works to reduce gun violence – says they are branching out to Lynchburg. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wfirnews.com
5 Points Music Sanctuary will be sold- unless they can raise 300K
A note online from 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Maple Avenue in downtown Roanoke – it is slated to be sold in January 2023 – unless they can raise a minimum of $300,000 by November 29th. 5 Points, located inside a former church, also makes special accomodations for the hearing-impaired at its concerts. They’re asking for donations online – and say time is of the essence.
wfirnews.com
Shooting fatality in NW Roanoke last night
(from Roanoke PD) On November 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Early this morning, officers were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
wfirnews.com
Volunteer rescue squad celebrating 90 years in Salem
Ahead of a major anniversary, one volunteer paramedic explains why she volunteers. Darlene Gee has been a part of an all-volunteer EMS operation since she was a junior in high school, earning “Life Member” status. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with that story:
wfirnews.com
Fatality in Botetourt County accident
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
