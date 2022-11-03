ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Man charged with beach shooting sentenced 14-40 years in prison

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting another man multiple times during an argument at a Monroe County beach has been sentenced to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Shaun Johnathan Prato on Nov. 3 to serve 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to murder in connection with a May shooting at Milan Beach in Milan Township, court records show.
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle

DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
Man accused of fatally shooting friend pleads no contest to manslaughter

YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has pleaded no contest. Rodney Lamont McClendon pleaded no contest, Nov. 2, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Fairly who was killed April 10, 2021, in an apartment on LaForge Road in Ypsilanti, the records show.
Man finds tire slashed, then gets shot

FARMINGTON, MI – A man was shot in front of his home after discovering one of his truck tires had been slashed last week, police said. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, has been charged in connection with the incident that occurred Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the 33200 block of Slocum Street in Farmington, according to a news release from Farmington Public Safety.
JetBlue passenger exposes himself mid-flight

ROMULUS, MI – A man is accused of exposing himself during a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, authorities said. The suspect was arrested by the Detroit Airport Authority Police Department upon arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, FOX 2 Detroit reports. It’s unclear...
Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.

Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
Why Camp Lejeune poison victims can sue, but Wurtsmith victims can’t

OSCODA, MI — If you lived in Oscoda and drank from the Wurtsmith Air Force Base water system between the 1950s and early 80s, you probably consumed toxic chemicals. Benzene and trichloroethylene (TCE) were at high levels in base water. Because of that, federal health authorities say people who drank that water are at increased risk for developing cancer and other diseases.
