FARMINGTON, MI – A man was shot in front of his home after discovering one of his truck tires had been slashed last week, police said. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, has been charged in connection with the incident that occurred Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the 33200 block of Slocum Street in Farmington, according to a news release from Farmington Public Safety.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO