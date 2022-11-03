Read full article on original website
Man charged with beach shooting sentenced 14-40 years in prison
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting another man multiple times during an argument at a Monroe County beach has been sentenced to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Shaun Johnathan Prato on Nov. 3 to serve 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to murder in connection with a May shooting at Milan Beach in Milan Township, court records show.
Police arrest last of 5 wanted in Facebook live killing
YPSILANTI, MI -- U.S. marshals have arrested the last of five people wanted in the June 28 fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man who was gunned down as he talked on Facebook Live. Coreyon Brown, 19, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7 at the Ypsilanti home of a person he knew.
Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash
DETROIT – A California drug kingpin has pleaded guilty in Michigan after officials found more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in a Novi stash house. Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced late last week.
Man facing 25 felonies for bathroom peeping in Ann Arbor heads to trial
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor before and after police seized his recording equipment is heading to trial. Erric Desean Morton waived preliminary examination, Oct. 25, on 25 felony charges sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal proceedings, court records show.
Man sentenced 10-15 years in prison for death of grandmother during home invasion
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man who was accused of assaulting his grandparents during a break-in at an apartment, killing his grandmother in the process, is going to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Jeffrey Travis Ott, Nov. 3, to serve 10 to 15 years...
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
Man accused of fatally shooting friend pleads no contest to manslaughter
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has pleaded no contest. Rodney Lamont McClendon pleaded no contest, Nov. 2, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Fairly who was killed April 10, 2021, in an apartment on LaForge Road in Ypsilanti, the records show.
Man finds tire slashed, then gets shot
FARMINGTON, MI – A man was shot in front of his home after discovering one of his truck tires had been slashed last week, police said. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, has been charged in connection with the incident that occurred Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the 33200 block of Slocum Street in Farmington, according to a news release from Farmington Public Safety.
JetBlue passenger exposes himself mid-flight
ROMULUS, MI – A man is accused of exposing himself during a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, authorities said. The suspect was arrested by the Detroit Airport Authority Police Department upon arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, FOX 2 Detroit reports. It’s unclear...
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats, deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council races, which...
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
Man found fatally shot after he stopped responding during phone call
DETROIT – A man was found fatally shot in a Detroit apartment after he stopped responding during a phone call early Monday, Nov. 7, police said. The victim was speaking on the phone when the person on the other end heard a loud noise and then then victim stopped responding, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
Judge ends Karamo’s ‘intolerable’ lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots
A “false flag of election law violations and corruption.”. That’s how a Michigan judge described a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, ruling Monday her lawyers had no evidence to prove Detroit should upend its mail ballot processes. “Such harm to the citizens of the...
10 Ann Arbor-area races, ballot proposals to watch in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of local and state-level races and ballot proposals to decide in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. Here’s a quick look at 10 local races...
Man, 44, dies after getting hit by vehicle on M-10 in Detroit
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Detroit. According to the Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on southbound M-10 near West Grand Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when a man walked into the center lane and was hit by a Ford Fusion.
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
Election 2022: Polls open for voting in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Election Day is here and polls are now open for voting across Washtenaw County. From the Michigan governor’s race down to local school board races and ballot proposals, there are many contests and issues for voters in the Ann Arbor-area to help decide. Voting...
Higher-than-expected voter turnout throughout Michigan, state reports
Michigan’s election day workers were reporting higher-than-expected voter turnouts throughout the state Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. State officials said precinct workers were “pleasantly surprised” by the droves of people coming out to vote, and the early hours of in-person voting went smoothly with only minor hiccups. Despite...
Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.
Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
Why Camp Lejeune poison victims can sue, but Wurtsmith victims can’t
OSCODA, MI — If you lived in Oscoda and drank from the Wurtsmith Air Force Base water system between the 1950s and early 80s, you probably consumed toxic chemicals. Benzene and trichloroethylene (TCE) were at high levels in base water. Because of that, federal health authorities say people who drank that water are at increased risk for developing cancer and other diseases.
