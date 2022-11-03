Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note

A Jennings High School student has been arrested in connection with a threatening note left at the school last month.

On October 10, Jeff Davis Parish deputies were told about a threatening note that had been found by faculty members at the school. The threat assessment was conducted and no threat was found, but the investigation continued.

A student was identified as the individual who wrote the note threatening to shoot up the school. The student's parent/guardian was notified and arrived at the school shortly after being contacted. Jeff Davis Sheriff detectives obtained statements and reviewed video recorded footage of the school areas where the threatening note was discovered.

The juvenile student involved was arrested November 2 for Terrorizing, and released to a guardian.

"School officials and law enforcement are taking a zero tolerance stand on these type pranks by students and others. There have been several fake active shooter threats in Louisiana and other states recently. The pranks cause disruption in schools and divert law enforcement from other necessary duties. The safety of the students and faculty are foremost in the minds of the deputies that work at the schools every day. Stunts and practical jokes of hurting people will be dealt with seriously and perpetrators will be punished. Additional arrests are expected," a release states.