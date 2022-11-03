Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message On His Former Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
For the first time on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will face the franchise and quarterback that he coached for 13 years. McCarthy's Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-2018. So, of course, McCarthy fielded ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
