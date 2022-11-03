ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim

Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
MALIBU, CA
New York City, NY
