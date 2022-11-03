Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just like opinions and bacon-egg-and-cheeses, most New Yorkers have them. But Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville might be the only venue to venerate the iconic breakfast sandwich in the inaugural BEC Fest, held at the brewery Sunday morning. With such a meal, there are beers...
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team shines at CSI | Photos are free to download for our subscribers
The Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team won two games Saturday at the College of Staten Island, beating the Brooklyn Diamonds, 14-8 and 15-7. The day marked the season debut of the 18U squad, which is in its second season competing as club STUNT.
Tropical Storm Nicole: 5 maps detail impacts, path before arriving to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expecting to strengthen to a hurricane before slamming into the east coast of Florida, bringing damaging waves and dangerous storm surge to the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago. After making landfall in the southeastern United States,...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s how it could impact NYC later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole, a strengthening system that could become a hurricane before it thrashes Florida in the coming days, is forecasted to deliver impacts to New York City beginning on Friday, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Nicole, the 14th named system of the 2022 Atlantic...
NASA rocket launch set for Monday morning: Here’s how to watch it from NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a scrubbed launch on Sunday, NASA’s rocket is scheduled to launch on Monday morning from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia — providing a brief light show for residents along the East Coast. Sunday’s launch attempt of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and...
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Castleton Corners on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Staten Island Chinese Christian Church, 159 Schmidts Lane. Active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Eden II & Genesis Foundation Gala at Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was an unusually warm Saturday evening on Nov. 4 as the Eden II and Genesis Foundation welcomed 450 guests to their elegant gala at the Hilton Garden Inn of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The soiree was the first in-person dinner-dance — and major fundraiser — since 2019.
NYC Marathon 2022 is Sunday: When will the Verrazzano Bridge reopen? Which S.I. streets are closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Sunday, about 50,000 runners will take to the streets of the Big Apple as they participate in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event, which returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is now in its 51st year.
2022 NYC Marathon photos: 50,000 take on the streets of the 5 boroughs
SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you're not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
‘Stranger Things’ announces first episode title for fifth and final season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The show that has gripped audiences worldwide is coming to an end — and it begins with “The Crawl.”. The official Twitter account for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” dropped a photo of a season five script cover page to its 5.1 million followers on Nov. 6, 2022 to celebrate Stranger Things Day.
Eating around the world without leaving this great borough | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When I started at the Advance almost 17 years ago, the first assignment was a column called “Traditions.” Its title, as coined by a fellow colleague, then Associate Managing Editor Claire M. Regan, summed up its mission — to address the food aspect of an increasingly diverse borough.
