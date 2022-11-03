ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Boy, 15, located after being reported missing; had last been seen leaving Tottenville High School

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Cyclist Trapped Under Car – 63rd St & 5th Avenue

Around 7:45 pm, there was a terrible accident on 63rd St & 5th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Ambulance workers and the FDNY helped removed the cyclist who was under the car. The cyclist’s condition was not known. If you are someone who prays, please pray that this person...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver

NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy