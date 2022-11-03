Boy, 15, located after being reported missing; had last been seen leaving Tottenville High School

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
2 sisters injured after hit by car in front of mom in Brooklyn: police
Two girls, 6 and 8, were struck by a car in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said. The 8-year-old girl is in critical condition, while the 6-year-old is in stable condition.
Video: Individuals sought by cops for questioning in connection with robbery of convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals sought for questioning in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store more than a month ago in Port Richmond. The incident occurred on Oct. 4 at about 2:50 p.m. inside 1067...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Staten Island officials, educators and NYPD say communication will be priority after Tottenville H.S. shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slew of Staten Island political leaders gathered at Borough Hall on Monday to discuss the hot topic of school safety in the wake of the October shooting outside of Tottenville High School that landed a student in the hospital. In the nearly two weeks...
Off-duty FDNY EMT injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The off-duty FDNY EMT who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island was released from the hospital nearly two months after the horrific accident. Ashley Diaz, 29, was wheeled out of Staten Island Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to a raucous crowd of supporters Sunday, according […]
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
News 12
Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
queenoftheclick.com
Cyclist Trapped Under Car – 63rd St & 5th Avenue
Around 7:45 pm, there was a terrible accident on 63rd St & 5th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Ambulance workers and the FDNY helped removed the cyclist who was under the car. The cyclist’s condition was not known. If you are someone who prays, please pray that this person...
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver
NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA awards contract for controversial Staten Island monopole plan. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials last week announced it has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite continued opposition from the community. During a meeting of Community Board 3 on Wednesday, the agency provided an update on the project to replace...
Santa arrives at Staten Island Mall this week. What you need to know about visiting Ol’ St. Nick this year.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? Ol’ Saint Nick has departed the North Pole and is in transit to the Staten Island Mall in New Springville, where he will set up shop until Christmas Eve. Want to snap a picture with him? There are plenty of opportunities to do so.
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Eating around the world without leaving this great borough | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When I started at the Advance almost 17 years ago, the first assignment was a column called “Traditions.” Its title, as coined by a fellow colleague, then Associate Managing Editor Claire M. Regan, summed up its mission — to address the food aspect of an increasingly diverse borough.
