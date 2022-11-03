Read full article on original website
Related
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
msn.com
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Russian Pundit Says Men Over 40 Too Damaged by 'Constant' Drinking To Fight
He also suggested younger men should be sent into battle as the government would not need to pay widows and children should they die.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Suddenly, a More Sober European Turn on Iran | Opinion
For decades, European officials have been the most ardent proponents of engagement with the Islamic Republic.
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
navalnews.com
Loitering Munition Strikes Ukrainian gunboat, a first in Naval Warfare
On November 04, 2022, Russian news agency Ria Novosty shared a video on its Telegram channel showing Russian forces striking a Ukrainian Gyruza-M-class patrol boat with a Lancet loitering munition. According to the footage, the gunboat was stationary, and its engines appeared to be at stop status, and the Lancet...
DOJ Plans to Monitor Elections in These 46 Cities and Counties to Ensure Voters Aren't Harassed
The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights. States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle. The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Space Force Picks Private University As War College
The United States Space Force has decided that Johns Hopkins University as its graduate and postgraduate military school for officers, becoming the first branch in the United States armed forces to use a pre-existing private university and leverage it for training officers instead of creating a brand new war college from the ground up. Starting in July of next year, Johns Hopkins will start to offer a ten-month, accredited military educational program on its campus that will draw from some of its pre-existing international studies courses and engineering courses. Those who graduate will earn a master's degree in international public policy from the university's School of Advanced International Studies.
The power of inaction in Ukraine
Those in the West who worry that Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons should be conscious of one thing: Whatever one thinks is the risk of a nuclear nightmare in the coming weeks and months, it likely is less than it might have been. The United States and NATO practiced restraint, choosing to not put boots on the ground and instead to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. The decision to pursue inaction eventually may prove to be one the most consequential, and fruitful, policy choices in recent decades. This decision also highlights the benefits of restraint in foreign policy.
Trump's likely 2024 run looms over US midterms
Donald Trump's influence loomed large as Americans voted Tuesday in midterm elections that could kickstart any bid to return to the White House in 2024 -- or, if his loyalists perform badly, derail it entirely. But while delighted supporters chanted "four more years" at his Monday evening event, the prospect of his return to the White House could galvanize independents and even some moderate Republicans into voting Democrat.
Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA
Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Makarov: The Low-Budget and Reliable Soviet Pistol That’s Stood the Test of Time
Not long after World War II came to an end, the United States and the USSR entered into a Cold War. As a result, both countries began an arms race, with the goal being to produced the most advanced weapons possible. Early on, the Soviet Union developed the Makarov, a pistol that was quickly adopted by countries within the Eastern Bloc. Despite its age, the firearm is still in service across the world, thanks to its reputation for being a fairly reliable weapon.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0