A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement

Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
Loitering Munition Strikes Ukrainian gunboat, a first in Naval Warfare

On November 04, 2022, Russian news agency Ria Novosty shared a video on its Telegram channel showing Russian forces striking a Ukrainian Gyruza-M-class patrol boat with a Lancet loitering munition. According to the footage, the gunboat was stationary, and its engines appeared to be at stop status, and the Lancet...
Space Force Picks Private University As War College

The United States Space Force has decided that Johns Hopkins University as its graduate and postgraduate military school for officers, becoming the first branch in the United States armed forces to use a pre-existing private university and leverage it for training officers instead of creating a brand new war college from the ground up. Starting in July of next year, Johns Hopkins will start to offer a ten-month, accredited military educational program on its campus that will draw from some of its pre-existing international studies courses and engineering courses. Those who graduate will earn a master's degree in international public policy from the university's School of Advanced International Studies.
The power of inaction in Ukraine

Those in the West who worry that Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons should be conscious of one thing: Whatever one thinks is the risk of a nuclear nightmare in the coming weeks and months, it likely is less than it might have been. The United States and NATO practiced restraint, choosing to not put boots on the ground and instead to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. The decision to pursue inaction eventually may prove to be one the most consequential, and fruitful, policy choices in recent decades. This decision also highlights the benefits of restraint in foreign policy.
Trump's likely 2024 run looms over US midterms

Donald Trump's influence loomed large as Americans voted Tuesday in midterm elections that could kickstart any bid to return to the White House in 2024 -- or, if his loyalists perform badly, derail it entirely. But while delighted supporters chanted "four more years" at his Monday evening event, the prospect of his return to the White House could galvanize independents and even some moderate Republicans into voting Democrat.
Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA

Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.
Makarov: The Low-Budget and Reliable Soviet Pistol That’s Stood the Test of Time

Not long after World War II came to an end, the United States and the USSR entered into a Cold War. As a result, both countries began an arms race, with the goal being to produced the most advanced weapons possible. Early on, the Soviet Union developed the Makarov, a pistol that was quickly adopted by countries within the Eastern Bloc. Despite its age, the firearm is still in service across the world, thanks to its reputation for being a fairly reliable weapon.
