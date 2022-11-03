ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
UPI News

U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day

U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
SFGate

Union seeks penalties for N.J. insurer over 20% medical cost jump

A New Jersey union is pressing the state to hold its largest health insurer accountable for rising costs after some public employees' premiums for next year jumped more than 20%. The president of the state's Policemen's Benevolent Association urged state Treasury officials who oversee the plan to disclose whether insurer...

