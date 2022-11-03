ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River North Working On A Very Special Season

Some of you might remember when the high school football season started around the third week of September and ended on Thanksgiving Day. That of course went away a long time ago and this year a radical change has many teams done for the season and others that could play into the first weekend of December. For the first time ever New Jersey will have overall champions in Groups 1-5 to go along with the norm of two Non-Public champions. On the public side after two rounds of playoff games Toms River North, Middletown South, Rumson & Raritan are the only Shore Conference teams alive. Donovan Catholic and Red Bank Catholic are still playing in the non-public brackets.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ

One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion

EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
93-year-old man struck and killed by car

EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

