Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Middletown South powers past Winslow and into Central Jersey Group 4 championship game
MIDDLETOWN -- Early in the first quarter, Winslow's talented offense was moving the ball at will against a formidable Middletown South defense and was on its way to the end zone for the second time in the opening 12 minutes. The Eagles were in danger of falling behind by two...
Toms River North Working On A Very Special Season
Some of you might remember when the high school football season started around the third week of September and ended on Thanksgiving Day. That of course went away a long time ago and this year a radical change has many teams done for the season and others that could play into the first weekend of December. For the first time ever New Jersey will have overall champions in Groups 1-5 to go along with the norm of two Non-Public champions. On the public side after two rounds of playoff games Toms River North, Middletown South, Rumson & Raritan are the only Shore Conference teams alive. Donovan Catholic and Red Bank Catholic are still playing in the non-public brackets.
4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball
If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy. We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!. There are a lot of things you...
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ
One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Party For A Good Cause! Hurricane Ian Fundraiser Being Hosted In Seaside Heights, NJ
It has been over a month since category 4 Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and the Caribbean. It feels like just yesterday. Whenever natural disasters like this one occur, it is important for all of us to come together to help. Luckily, I know the perfect way how.
If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)
It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza. Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:. The good and the not-so-good. And he is the general of the...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion
EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
Gordon Ramsay, ‘Feels More at Home in Atlantic City’, NJ Than Anywhere in the World [VIDEO]
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
93-year-old man struck and killed by car
EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0