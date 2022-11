The Bruins are back and looking to make some noise yet again. No. 8 UCLA men's basketball will start its season against Sacramento State on Monday, tipping off coach Mick Cronin's fourth campaign in Westwood. The Bruins have the highest winning percentage in Pac-12 play ever since Cronin arrived, and they've gone to the Final Four and Sweet 16 in his two NCAA tournament appearances.

