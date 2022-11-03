Read full article on original website
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
Ryan Day Reveals How Ohio State Could Handle Inclement Weather In Future
"If we play in a game like that again, I think we would probably try to run the quarterback a little bit more a little bit earlier."
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
What Happened to Tanking?
One of the players I’ve enjoyed most to begin the season is Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. He may not snag Rookie of the Year—barring injury, that seems likely to land with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, and deservedly so—but Mathurin often looks beyond his years as a scorer.
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
Can you imagine LeBron James and Stephen Curry as teammates?. It almost happened in the summer of 2014 when James finished what was his final season with the Miami Heat. A recent report by The Athletic detailed the Warriors' interest in James, who led the Heat to two NBA titles in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.
How Sophia Smith Has Risen to the Top of Women’s Soccer
Sophia Smith has long been touted as the next big thing in U.S. soccer, and, after a landmark 2022 campaign, the 22-year-old’s moment has officially arrived. In the NWSL final in late October, Smith beat Kansas City Current keeper Adrianna Franch one-on-one and buried the go-ahead goal for the Portland Thorns—and then flashed an instantly iconic, meme-worthy Michael Jordan shrug. It was an unforgettable moment for the league’s 2022 MVP—a celebration she says she didn’t plan, but one that put her critics on notice.
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture. Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The...
