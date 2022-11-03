Sophia Smith has long been touted as the next big thing in U.S. soccer, and, after a landmark 2022 campaign, the 22-year-old’s moment has officially arrived. In the NWSL final in late October, Smith beat Kansas City Current keeper Adrianna Franch one-on-one and buried the go-ahead goal for the Portland Thorns—and then flashed an instantly iconic, meme-worthy Michael Jordan shrug. It was an unforgettable moment for the league’s 2022 MVP—a celebration she says she didn’t plan, but one that put her critics on notice.

2 HOURS AGO