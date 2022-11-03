Plane crash causes fatalities in Eastern Kentucky. Federal agencies will investigate

A plane crash in Harlan on Thursday resulted in the death of at least one person, according to Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Shane Jacobs with state police said the accident happened around 10 a.m. just south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport. State police stated they initially received calls of a “loud noise” nearby the facility.

Jacobs said there are “no known survivors” and a spokesperson for the airport confirmed the coroner was on scene.

According to a press release from state police, “the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for identification.”

The spokesperson said the aircraft involved in the crash was a Beechcraft Bonanza. Any victims from the crash have not yet been identified. A Beechcraft Bonanza can hold a maximum of six people , according to Beechcraft’s website. Officials haven’t confirmed how many people were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board was en route to investigate the accident as of Thursday afternoon. State police are securing the scene until the FAA arrives.

Detective Andy Solters will be conducting a death investigation, while the FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash. The Harlan Rescue Squad, Harlan Fire and Sunshine Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.