ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Plane crash causes fatalities in Eastern Kentucky. Federal agencies will investigate

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ms3Y_0ixXRBjd00

A plane crash in Harlan on Thursday resulted in the death of at least one person, according to Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Shane Jacobs with state police said the accident happened around 10 a.m. just south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport. State police stated they initially received calls of a “loud noise” nearby the facility.

Jacobs said there are “no known survivors” and a spokesperson for the airport confirmed the coroner was on scene.

According to a press release from state police, “the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for identification.”

The spokesperson said the aircraft involved in the crash was a Beechcraft Bonanza. Any victims from the crash have not yet been identified. A Beechcraft Bonanza can hold a maximum of six people , according to Beechcraft’s website. Officials haven’t confirmed how many people were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board was en route to investigate the accident as of Thursday afternoon. State police are securing the scene until the FAA arrives.

Detective Andy Solters will be conducting a death investigation, while the FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash. The Harlan Rescue Squad, Harlan Fire and Sunshine Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Comments / 2

Related
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
MANCHESTER, KY
somerset106.com

UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash

Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence

BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested Following Alleged Burglary

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland Along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France arrested Jack Kain age 33 of Paris Karr Rd., Keavy early Friday morning November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a residence off Paris Karr Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint there. Deputies were further advised that the home owner had detained a suspect there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges in an assault case in Wise County. Police say the incident happened Sunday in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants were secured. 18-year-old Kennedi Addington, 18-year-old Gage Alexander Bowman and 25-year-old...
POUND, VA
q95fm.net

Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man

Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Man found in well after tragic accident

Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
567
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy