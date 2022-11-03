Georgia man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter pleads guilty to gun charges

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter has pleaded guilty to having a gun.

On Sunday, Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, of Macon pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the district’s attorney’s office, the charges stem from an ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in Middle Georgia using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

On May 6, 2021, ATF agents watched and recorded Willis selling a .44-revolver and five rounds of ammunition in Macon, the release states.

Willis had been previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in an Oct. 20, 1997 case. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun.

“Jeffery Willis is an example of misdeeds happening in the past affecting someone’s future. Mr. Willis’ prosecution should serve as a reminder that a firearm violence conviction as a young person has serious consequences when that person decides to take up arms later in life,” said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

Willis faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

