ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke

By By Jeremy B. White
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kg6m8_0ixXPRXb00

OAKLAND, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid — a sharp rebuke to how cities and counties are tackling the metastasizing issue.

“Californians demand accountability and results, not settling for the status quo,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday.

The governor’s sweeping repudiation channeled profound public frustration with the prevalence of California’s homeless population. More than 113,000 people sleep outdoors on any given night in the state, according to state estimates. Encampments have become commonplace, spurring Democrats to move more aggressively on clearing people from public spaces.

The visibility and scale of homelessness in California have exposed Newsom and other Democratic leaders to relentless criticism. Conservative media outlets regularly broadcast images of people living on the streets while portraying San Francisco and Los Angeles as failed cities.

Newsom has budgeted billions of dollars to help local governments move people into permanent housing. But the governor said on Thursday that local plans to secure those funds fell woefully short, estimating they would collectively reduce homelessness by a mere 2 percent over four years. The governor informed mayors about his plans on Wednesday night and said he intended to convene local officials later this month.

“At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California — this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better — cities, counties, and the state included," he said.

Big-city mayors pushed back on Newsom's decision, arguing it came with little notice and undermined their efforts. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, whose city has previously clashed with Newsom over homelessness funding, said in a statement that she was "perplexed." San Francisco Mayor London Breed accused Newsom of creating "more hoops for local governments to jump through without any clear explanation of what’s required.”

"The State has decided to abruptly withhold funds that we have been planning around and that will actually make a difference in our communities — all without any warning or conversations or opportunities to address their concerns," Breed said. "While we welcome accountability, now is not the time to delay funds that will help get people off the street."

The governor has regularly lamented the state of homelessness in California, saying public officials are failing to act with enough urgency. He has focused in recent months on encampments, allocating funds to help local governments move people out of camps and staging public appearances in which he cleans up trash near tents under freeways. His office issued a news release in August touting the clearing of more than 1,250 sites on state land over a 12-month period.

“These encampments in California are unacceptable,” Newsom said during his budget presentation this year.

That encampments push has at times fueled tension with local governments. The Newsom administration and city of Oakland locked into a protracted standoff earlier this year over a sprawling, multi-block encampment during which Newsom threatened to withhold $4.7 million in aid. A judge initially blocked the governor's effort to move people out, arguing officials were trading blame without locating other accommodations for the camp’s residents.

Funding for behavioral health has been another aspect of Newsom’s homelessness plan. The policy centerpiece has been a newly-enacted civil courts program allowing the state to mandate treatment plans for people with severe mental health or substance abuse issues. Newsom signed the program into law earlier this year.

The governor has also taken a more aggressive approach toward local governments on housing development, repeatedly intervening when the state concludes cities and counties are not planning to add enough homes to ease a statewide housing shortage. His administration recently launched an unprecedented review of San Francisco’s housing approval process.

Comments / 438

letsbreal54
4d ago

homelessness, illegals, higher taxes, inflation, shortages, restrictions, mandates and war. all part of the democats plan and the sheep will continue loyally follow...

Reply(21)
373
AP_001032.31d7652a46e446b190dde1bb78913b80.0338
4d ago

Homelessness is 100% on the backs of Liberals! Unabated illegals! Live on the tax payers! Criminals wrecking every city because none are being held responsible! They all have get out of jail free cards because of the Soros DA’s as well as the Liberal hate police campaign! Newsom, you need to be held responsible for all of this! You ruined SF and now you are taking down the whole state and turning it into a Socialist state. That’s what Socialists do…. They tear everything down, they blame others and then they act like the hero’s to save the world… No one wants your help! Let people be self sufficient again! Create a hard working society again! Let us be free!

Reply(32)
243
Petedog
4d ago

Typical democrat criticizing everyone else for their inability to fix a problem that he is responsible for creating he welcomed the homeless into the state with open arms come live the American dream in sunny California he says we care DEEPLY about the homeless and the illegals now that they might hurt his presidential aspirations suddenly everyone else cant solve the problem fast enough he’s as fake and phony as a $4.00 bill but will get re-elected so California deserves every bit of the misery he brings upon them.

Reply(9)
171
Related
SFGate

Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom endorses candidates in Anaheim

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Democratic Party of Orange County’s office in Anaheim on Monday to endorse candidates for Anaheim City Council and California’s 40th congressional district. Newsom and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) showed their support for Ashleigh Aitken, a mayoral candidate in Anaheim, and Dr. Asif Mahmood,...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads "Yes on Prop 1" rally in Long Beach

Gov. Gavin Newsom headlined a Long Beach rally Sunday to muster support for Proposition 1, which would formally establish a right to reproductive freedom, most notably the right to an abortion, in the state constitution.Proposition 1 was drafted by the state Legislature as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had established the federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years."It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told the roughly 500 people gathered for the rally at Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California’s Democratic AG seeks to keep state's top law job

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade. Bonta is heavily favored...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Decision 2022: Registrars Across California Ensure Ballot Safety

As we count down the final hours before the polls open for the Midterm Elections, county registrars across California are doing all they can to ensure your ballot is safe, secure and counted. In Contra Costa County, the assistant registrar said voting day is like preparing for 700,000 registered guests...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The propositions still in play

THE BUZZ: With less than 48 hours until we get the first returns of the 2022 midterms, the fates of most of California’s ballot measures seem clear. One however, could still be up in the air. The latest poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, conducted one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Tensions rise between Newsom, mayors over homelessness

As voters cast ballots in the last few days leading up to California’s Nov. 8 election, who will they blame for the state’s persistent housing and homelessness crises? Gov. Gavin Newsom’s surprise Thursday announcement — that he’s withholding $1 billion in state homelessness funding until local governments and service providers come up with more ambitious […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Early childhood division workers blast DOE over scrapped positions

Early childhood workers rallied last week in front of Tweed Courthouse, the DOE’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan, over their employment status. Members of the United Federation of Teachers, the city’s teachers union, called on the DOE to bring back close to 400 social worker and instructional coordinator positions. The workers received notices indicating their positions were scrapped. The workers are still on payroll and can apply for other positions within the DOE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
276K+
Followers
16K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy