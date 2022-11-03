Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
ComicBook
AEW Wrestler Makes First Public Appearance Since All Out
All Elite Wrestling has been without four of its biggest stars for over two months now. Following CM Punk's infamous AEW All Out press conference, then-AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks confronted the then-AEW World Champion in his locker room. This led to a fight between the two parties which had to be separated by numerous AEW backstage personnel. While AEW has yet to make any official comments on the situation, the four aforementioned men were stripped of their championships and reportedly suspended from the company. This also brewed a third-party investigation into the situation, which forced all involved to keep quiet as matters progressed legally.
ComicBook
Former Impact Wrestling Star Returns to WWE on WWE Raw
Mia Yim made her surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The OC in their battle against The Judgement Day. The two factions interrupted what was supposed to be an open challenge for Seth Rollins' United States Championship, with Styles pointing out that someone had finally approached them to deal with Rhea Ripley. A hooded figure wielding kendo stick then jumped Ripley from behind, eventually revealing herself to be "The HBIC."
ComicBook
Did WWE Just Retire One of Its Championships?
WWE may have just retired one of its championships on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show saw Nikki Cross, backed by Damage CTRL ahead of their WarGames match later this month, defeat Dana Brooke to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. This marked the first time the title had changed hands under Triple H's booking and was promptly followed by Cross dumping the title in a trash can. It's unclear if this means the title is being scrapped, but it's certainly not a good sign. Stay tuned for more updates.
ComicBook
Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter
Former AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's departing from the app. It's unclear if it's because Elon Musk now owns the social media network and has some controversial opinions about how it should be run, or if there's a completely unrelated reason. He shared a number of links with his final tweet, the last of which was to a YouTube video of beautiful stallions from around the world.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ComicBook
Report: WWE NXT's Next Main Roster Call-Up
WWE has another main roster call-up in mind according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. The insider reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is in talks to bring up former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who has been a consistent presence on NXT's roster since 2019. He hit his stride with the developmental brand in early 2021 when he was repackaged as the richest man in NXT, playing off the real-life GameStop stocks story from that year. This led to a program with LA Knight that wound up getting Ted DiBiase involved, eventually resulting in Grimes winning the Million Dollar Championship.
ComicBook
Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
ComicBook
Austin Theory's WWE Money in the Bank Cash-In Fails as WWE Changes the Briefcase's Rules
Austin Theory is no longer WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank thanks to a wild final few minutes of this week's Monday Night Raw. The show initially planned to have Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship in an open challenge, but the bout was thrown out when Bobby Lashley repeatedly attacked him before the bell rang and slammed him through a table. Theory then walked out with his Money in the Bank contract, and after a commercial break, he chose to cash it in.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Hits Unexpected Milestone As WWE Champion
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign officially reached 800 days on Tuesday after he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns' dominance over WWE's main event scene began in 2020 when he won the Universal Championship at Payback just one week after returning from hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. With his new "Tribal Chief" persona and Paul Heyman at his side, he began to rack up successful title defenses — beating Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Logan.
ComicBook
John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance
Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
ComicBook
NWA Owner Billy Corgan Reveals Why He Suspended Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis is on a bumpy way out of the National Wrestling Alliance. The longest-reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion of this century publicly revealed that he will be departing the promotion when his contract expires in January due to the fact that he was not satisfied with the company's current creative direction. This led to Aldis getting suspended from the NWA and removed from the upcoming NWA Hard Time 3 pay-per-view where he was scheduled to take on Odinson.
ComicBook
Why is Nick Aldis Leaving the NWA?
Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on Sunday night that he would be departing from the National Wrestling Alliance in January after being one of the pillars of the promotion for nearly half a decade. In a video posted exclusively to subscribers on his Instagram, he voiced his frustration with the NWA's "current direction," and declared his current contract would expire in January. Aldis' two reigns with the historic world title combined for 1,309 days and helped bring notoriety back to the NWA not seen in decades. His program with Cody Rhodes in 2018 was one of the headlining matches for the All In pay-per-view, a precursor to what is now known as All Elite Wrestling.
ComicBook
Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired
WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.
Comments / 0