RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada. Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO