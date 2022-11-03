Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive returns next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is returning next week on Nov. 14. The donations will serve infants, children, and teens in foster care across 14 northern Nevada counties. “What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations...
KOLO TV Reno
Your Voice, Your Vote: Washoe County Commissioner District 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With election day close, KOLO 8 News Now is introducing the community to candidates running in local races. Meet Keith Lockard, the Democratic candidate for Washoe County Commission District 2. The other candidates in the race include Republican Mike Clark, and Libertarian David Bañuelos. Attempts to...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County reports first Hantavirus case since 2020
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting a new case of the Hantavirus. They say the virus was found in a teenage male who has been hospitalized. No updates on his condition were provided. Since 2019, four cases of Hantavirus have been reported, with one...
KOLO TV Reno
Where to cast your ballot on Election Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada. Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.
KOLO TV Reno
Veteran gets home renovation surprise
Your Voice Your Vote: The race for Washoe Co. District 5 Commissioner. Reno High wins 5A North volleyball crown; Truckee Football ends Elko's season 21-14 in 3A North Regional Playoff. Reno High wins 5A North volleyball crown; Truckee Football ends Elko's season 21-14 in 3A North Regional Playoff.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County reminds voters of Election Day rules
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The day before elections is a busy one but voting center manager David Tapia knows the ropes. “(This is my) 32nd year serving as an election official from California, Washington to here in Washoe county,” said Tapia. Tapia says as voters prepare to head to...
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
