Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
ComicBook
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Rambo Streaming Project: "I Think It's Going to Happen"
John Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone's most iconic roles, and while he has seemingly hung up his machine guns as the character with 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, the actor seems hopeful that a prequel project will debut on a streaming service. Stallone claimed that, while he had hoped the prequel would focus on his character's journey in Vietnam and his descent into becoming the hardened and weary survivalist, the project will likely be set in the present day and will feature a new actor, potentially kicking off an entirely new storyline to be continued in future sequels.
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
ComicBook
Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Joins John Wick Spinoff
Production is officially underway on Ballerina, the first film spinoff set in the John Wick Universe. Starring Ana De Armas as the eponymous Ballerina, the Knives Out alumnus will soon be joined in the film by Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. According to Collider, Reeves is currently on-location in Prague, where the picture is currently filming. Reeves' presence on set makes him the second actor from the primary John Wick films to be confirmed to appear in the splinter project. Earlier Tuesday, Ian McShane was also revealed to be reprising his role as The Continental's Winston in the film.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
Chris Redd Revealed What Really Happened With Kanye West's "Disrespectful" Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
ComicBook
Star Wars and The Rocketeer Projects No Longer Being Developed by J.D. Dillard
Back in 2020, reports emerged that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was in talks to develop a film for the Star Wars franchise, and after more than two years of silence about such an endeavor, the filmmaker has confirmed that the project is no longer a "go" at the studio. Additionally, the filmmaker also confirmed that while he had previously been attached to a new take on The Rocketeer, he is no longer involved in that project either. Whether either of these two projects will still be moving forward but without Dillard attached or if they were abandoned by the studio entirely is yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Cecily Strong Stuns Saturday Night Live Fans With "Unhinged" Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live continues to churn out new episodes for Season 48, and the regular occurrence of Weekend Update remains the most consistent segment on the sketch comedy show. The latest episode featuring host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy was no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their brand of humor skewering the latest headlines in the news. But it was fan-favorite cast member Cecily Strong who stole the show this week with her desperate plea ahead of the midterm elections in the United States. The show started out slamming Elon Musk's antics after purchasing Twitter, as well as a joke about NASA's photo of a "smiling" sun, and running down the latest controversies of Kanye West and NBA athlete Kyrie Irving.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Gets Home Video Release Date With Extended and Deleted Scenes
More than 40 years after audiences saw Laurie Strode survive the wrath of Michael Myers in the original Halloween, the journey came to a conclusion in Halloween Ends, and while the film is still currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock, the film will also be landing on physical media with extra features. For the film's home video release, audiences will be treated to extended and deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even a gag reel to celebrate the sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' Strode and The Shape. The Halloween Ends Collector's Edition hits Digital HD on November 15th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27th.
ComicBook
Lobo Project Teased by James Gunn on Mastodon
James Gunn used his first post on Mastodon to stir the pot about Lobo. People saw him greet other people on the social media platform and the first question on everyone's mind is: "Does this mean there's Loboin the works?" While we don't know that for sure, it's nice to see one of the people in charge over at DC Comics showing some love to some fan-favorite villains. Gunn knows that will draw some excitement too. His surprise reveal as the head of DC Films was one of the biggest shocks of this year. Go ahead and speculate for yourself with the post down below!
ComicBook
TV Debate: Is Seinfeld More Popular Than Friends?
Which is more popular: Seinfeld or Friends? Both are massively successful TV series born of the 1990s era; both have become indelible cultural icons for everything from their comedic styles, characters, fashion, and general glamorization of New York City life. Both Seinfeld and Friends have each retained their respective relevance and popularity in the decades since airing on TV: through syndication, then home video/DVD collections – and now into the era of streaming, in which both series have become major high-value content blocks.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
ComicBook
Disney and Sony Reportedly Battling Over Rights to Two Key Spider-Man Characters
Disney and Sony Pictures seemed to have settled their differences when it comes to sharing characters – or at least for the most part. A new report states that Sony and Disney still haven't quite come to agreement about two key characters from the Spider-Man Universe – and they are definitely two pivotal characters fans have wanted to see!
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Reveals the Ironheart Armor Suit
Marvel fans have been teased with the new Marvel Cinematic Universe characters they will meet in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – but not quite like this! A new Black Panther 2 TV spot has been spotted over Japan, and it reveals some new footage of inventor Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) fully suited-up in her Ironheart armored suit!
ComicBook
Suspiria Remake Director Wants to Revive The Mummy
Back in 2018, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino breathed new life into Dario Argento's Suspiria, embracing the spirit of the original while also exploring all-new elements of the concept, with the filmmaker recently confirming he'd like to give a similar treatment to the 1932 classic The Mummy. Guadagnino would be far from the first filmmaker to bring the concept into a new generation, as Brendan Fraser starred in a revival back in 1999, which earned multiple sequels, while Tom Cruise starred in a 2017 remake that was intended to kick off an entire series of Universal Monsters reboots, though its poor performance stagnated those plans.
Comments / 0