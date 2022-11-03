Read full article on original website
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU
When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty
Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly goes on expletive-filled tirade against officials during Alabama-LSU game
Brian Kelly is fed up with the officials in Death Valley. The 1st-year LSU coach went on an expletive-filled tirade against the officials working the game after the Tigers kicked a field goal to take a late lead over Alabama. Use your imagination here. LSU is in a back-and-forth battle...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
Alabama football, Nick Saban hit with harsh reality they haven’t felt in over a decade
Throughout Nick Saban’s career in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has consistently been one of the best teams in college football. However, things have seemingly changed in the 2022 season. While ‘Bama has still been a damn good squad this season, more and more teams have found chinks in their supposedly invincible armor.
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
wbrz.com
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
