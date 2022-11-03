ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ClutchPoints

‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty

Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
