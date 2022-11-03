ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers develop hierarchically self-assembled homochiral helical microtoroids

Chirality is essential for life, which can be observed in biological systems hierarchically from the molecular level to macromolecules and higher ordered nanostructures, such as 3D enzymes and micrometer cell membranes. Chirality is precisely controlled within these hierarchical architectures so that a series of life processes can enantio-selectively proceed. Although molecular self-assembly is widely used to fabricate nano/microstructures, a precise chirality control from small molecules extending to micrometer-scale assemblies with satisfied dispersity and homochirality is still a challenge.
Phys.org

Experiment unveils Berry curvature mechanism for linear positive magnetoresistance

A research group lead by Prof. Liu Enke from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has established a physical model of Berry-curvature-dominated linear positive magnetoresistance (LPMR), providing experimental evidence for this mechanism. Relevant results were published in PNAS on Nov. 2. Berry curvature, the pseudomagnetic...
Phys.org

Enhanced single-nanoparticle collisions for the hydrogen evolution reaction in a confined microchannel

Single-nanoparticle (NP) collisions have enabled the measurement of electrocatalytic reactions on single NPs by the nanoconfinement-amplified current. Recently, it has been demonstrated that the electrocatalytic activity of single NPs is improved by stochastic collision electrochemistry, because the good dispersion alleviates the aggregation, deactivation, and detachment of nano-electrocatalysts adhered on the electrode surface. However, there is still a pressing need to further increase the electrocatalytic performance of single NPs.
Phys.org

Researchers develop a material that mimics how the brain stores information

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) researchers have developed a magnetic material capable of imitating the way the brain stores information. The material makes it possible to emulate the synapses of neurons and mimic, for the first time, the learning that occurs during deep sleep. Neuromorphic computing is a new...
The Guardian

DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community

The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
Phys.org

Huge extragalactic structure found hiding behind the Milky Way

A team of researchers with members from Universidad Nacional de San Juan, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidad Andres Bello has found evidence of a large extragalactic assembly hiding behind one part of the Milky Way galaxy. The group has published a paper describing their findings on the arXiv preprint server while awaiting publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
The Independent

Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’

Scientists have created an entirely new material that can’t be explained, they say.The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. The discovery goes against what scientists would expect to see, and could lead to new kinds of breakthroughs, researchers say.“In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement.Scientists have created conductive materials...
Vice

Scientists Discover Huge ‘Extragalactic Structure’ in Hidden Region of Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a huge “extragalactic structure” hidden behind the Milky Way in a mysterious area of the sky known as the “zone of avoidance” because it is obscured by our own galaxy’s opaque bulge, according to a new preprint study.
Phys.org

500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle

An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
The Independent

Scientists reveal how Black Death may have influenced evolution of human genes

Genes that offered protection against the Black Death pandemic more than 700 years ago are today associated with an increased susceptibility to autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis, according to DNA analysis.An international team of researchers examined DNA from victims and survivors of the bubonic plague that occurred in the 14th century, wiping out around 50% of the European population.They found that individuals who had what the scientists describe as a “good” variant of a particular gene, known as ERAP2, survived the pandemic at much higher rates than those who did not.The researchers said their findings, published in...
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Phys.org

A review of research achievements related to the study of extreme heat waves

The summer of 2022 brought extreme heat over most of the Eurasian continent and North America. This abnormal warming led to extraordinarily long-lasting extreme heat waves, especially in Europe and China. Because of this extreme heat, a research team has undertaken a review of the recent achievements in the study of heat waves.
Gizmodo

A Person Who Lived 800 Years Ago Is the Origin of a Modern Seizure Disorder, Scientists Say

Scientists in Australia believe that they’ve discovered the centuries-old origins of a rare form of childhood epilepsy caused by a genetic mutation: a single common ancestor who lived in Britain roughly 800 years ago. The find is especially notable because hereditary conditions of this kind typically don’t survive for so long in the population.

Comments / 0

Community Policy