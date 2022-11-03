ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel University News

From the Pub to the Pulpit

As a new Christian, David Sorn S’07 found his calling to ministry in college while helping grow and lead a weekly Bible study at a pub. Knowing he wanted to forge a strong base in scripture and theology before launching a ministry career, Sorn was drawn to Bethel Seminary. After planting and growing Renovation Church in Blaine, Minnesota, Sorn strives to foster a community that delves deep into scripture and brings new people to Christ.
Bethel University News

Bethel University Breaks Down Barriers for Student Athletes with Intellectual Disabilities

The work of Bethel coaches, BUILD leaders, and students has led to big changes across NCAA sports. The NCAA has granted eligibility for all students attending an NCAA Division III comprehensive transition program like BUILD to compete as traditional undergraduate athletes. Dylan Delaske BUILD’23 had dreamed of competing on a...

