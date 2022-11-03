Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
News Maker Skip Rogers on Able Forces Christmas Campaign
The nonprofit Able Forces looks to provide Military families with a brighter Christmas. We spoke to Able Forces Founder and Executive Director Skip Rogers about the effort in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community . Skip tells us how...
theriver953.com
WCDFR announce a new Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities address a lookalike weapon at school
Page County Sheriff’s Office announced a reminder to parents to have a talk with their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity. That came after school administrators were alerted to a student at Page County High School being in possession of a lookalike weapon on Nov. 4.
Leesburg police ramp up patrol at elementary school after it was targeted in online threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Additional police officers will be patrolling an elementary school in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday after a rumored online threat, police said. The beefed-up security is a measure taken out of an abundance of caution, despite the threat not seeming credible. An online chat mentioned a rumored threat...
WTOP
Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears
With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to...
WHSV
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
theriver953.com
Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg
The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WHSV
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
fox5dc.com
45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting
FREDERICK, Md. - The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
