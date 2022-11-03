ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Rider vs Providence prediction, odds and pick — 11/8/2022

The Rider Broncs take on the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Rider Providence prediction and pick. The Providence Friars delivered a dream season in 2022, winning the Big East regular-season championship for the first time in school history. Coach Ed Cooley worked wonders with a lineup which was not physically imposing but which was fundamentally sound, made the right plays late in games, and was tremendous from the free throw line, doing all the little things that win close games and provide a small added margin which made all the difference. Providence was able to then reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Friars gave eventual national champion Kansas a good fight before falling to the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional semifinals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe

The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China

Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season

The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night’s clash against the Sacramento Kings losers of their past five games, and they seemed to be in danger of falling for the sixth straight time after the Kings led by 12 at the halftime intermission. Alas, Stephen Curry had other ideas, scoring 47 points to carry the Warriors […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return

Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn. Irving was originally slated to miss […] The post Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022

The Buffalo Bulls will travel to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a Wednesday night MACtion college football matchup. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Ball State-Toledo prediction and pick. Buffalo has gone 5-4 this season, including an impressive 4-1 mark in MAC play. Buffalo lost 45-24 against […] The post College Football Odds: Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy