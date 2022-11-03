Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
‘It’s pretty crazy’: LeBron James has new Lakers teammate in complete awe of his greatness
There’s simply nobody like LeBron James. To see this man do the things he’s doing at 37 years of age and in his 20th season in the NBA is nothing short of marvelous. So much so, that even his own Los Angeles Lakers teammates have been left in awe of King James’ greatness.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
College Basketball Odds: Rider vs Providence prediction, odds and pick — 11/8/2022
The Rider Broncs take on the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Rider Providence prediction and pick. The Providence Friars delivered a dream season in 2022, winning the Big East regular-season championship for the first time in school history. Coach Ed Cooley worked wonders with a lineup which was not physically imposing but which was fundamentally sound, made the right plays late in games, and was tremendous from the free throw line, doing all the little things that win close games and provide a small added margin which made all the difference. Providence was able to then reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Friars gave eventual national champion Kansas a good fight before falling to the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional semifinals.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Stephen Curry’s painfully honest take on ending Warriors’ 5-game slump
The Golden State Warriors entered Monday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings coming off a winless five-game road trip. Trailing by double-digits at both halftime and early in the fourth quarter, it sure seemed like the early-season problems plaguing the defending champions went much deeper than long-awaited rotation changes, too.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe
The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch follows Anthony Edwards’ criticism by calling out team
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their fourth loss in five games on Monday following a brutal defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, 120-107. Wolves star Anthony Edwards wasn’t at all pleased by this most recent loss, and he did not hold back in criticizing the squad for their subpar effort of late.
Kevin Durant reacts to clutch free throw miss ending 62-make streak in Nets’ loss to Mavericks
Following a week of unprecedented drama, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets rode into Dallas Monday on a two-game winning streak. The Nets had a chance to take down one of the West’s top teams and gain more momentum heading into a matchup with their crosstown rival. The game...
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season
The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night’s clash against the Sacramento Kings losers of their past five games, and they seemed to be in danger of falling for the sixth straight time after the Kings led by 12 at the halftime intermission. Alas, Stephen Curry had other ideas, scoring 47 points to carry the Warriors […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Panthers
With Week 9 of the 2022 season officially in the books, it is time for some Atlanta Falcons Week 10 bold predictions. They are traveling to face the division foe Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup. Atlanta is coming off a heartbreaking...
Katie Meier suspended as Miami women’s basketball comes under investigation
Miami women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier was suspended for three games as the Hurricanes cooperate with an ongoing investigation by the NCAA, according to a report from the Associated Press. Other than Miami calling the probe “an enforcement matter,” the specifics of the investigation have not yet been...
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn. Irving was originally slated to miss […] The post Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Buffalo Bulls will travel to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a Wednesday night MACtion college football matchup. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Ball State-Toledo prediction and pick. Buffalo has gone 5-4 this season, including an impressive 4-1 mark in MAC play. Buffalo lost 45-24 against […] The post College Football Odds: Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
