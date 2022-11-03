ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Comment On Relationship

The sports world is continuing to pray for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in custody overseas after getting arrested at the airport in Russia. Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested on drug charges at the airport in Russia. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison.
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
HollywoodLife

Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
HollywoodLife

Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’

Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Advocate

Dwayne Wade Blasts Ex-Wife's Legal Actions Over Trans Daughter

Dwayne Wade’s ex-wife has asked a judge to block Wade from allowing their trans daughter, Zaya, to change her name and gender on her birth certificate. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claims the basketball star is taking advantage of Zaya’s transgender identity for financial gain. Funches-Wade objected to Wade’s petition for...
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of Six Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'

"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...
RadarOnline

Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Snuggles Son Rise, 1 Month, Attending Golden’s, 5, Basketball Game: Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, showed off his bond with his newborn son Rise during his son Golden’s basketball game on Friday. The actor, who is expecting his 12th child, held the one-month-old close to his chest as he attended the five-year-old’s game in Los Angeles, CA and looked calm and content. He wore a black and white patterned bomber jacket over a black hoodie and black jogging pants during the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
