ABC2 seeks donations for Community Thanksgiving Dinner
ABC2’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner will provide more than 500 families an opportunity to enjoy a complete holiday meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC2 is seeking donations and sponsorships to ensure the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a success. Dinner will be served at the Dawson Resiliency Hub on Saturday,...
RAGE Wrestling a success for Christmas for Kids
The 2022 RAGE Wrestling Fundraiser was an enjoyable and successful event. The event was held Saturday at the Roanoke Rapids High School Gym. There were approximately 300 spectators that came out to the RRHS Gym. The event brought a third of what we need to take our usual 40 children...
Snow Hill NC Police Department needs help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store
From the Snow Hill Police Department Facebook Page:. The Snow Hill NC Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store in town. The vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry. It has damage to the rear drivers side,...
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Roanoke Valley Veterans Day events
The following are the announced Roanoke Valley Veterans Day services:. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. C4EE welcomes veterans, elected officials, community leaders and the public to a free Veterans Day program Thursday at 460 Airport Road in Roanoke Rapids, to celebrate the roles of these individuals for their service to the country.
Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire
Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
Man arrested on numerous charges after failure to stop for law enforcement
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Departments Narcotics Division and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they arrested a man while trying to conduct a traffic stop. Omar Ponton, 29, failed to stop for law enforcement and police say he threw items from the...
Local woman makes business dreams come true
Jessica Conner has been working on building her design business for the past eight months and in October, Homestead Designs, name after her home Homestead Farms, started taking clients and booking jobs. Since then it has taken off with customers already being booked through Spring of 2023. Homestead Designs offers...
Qualls lauded, serenaded at final meeting
At his final meeting as a Halifax County commissioner, Patrick Qualls was honored by his fellow board members, staff and friends for eight years of service. Those accolades even included the singing of the standard hymn The Old Rugged Cross by fellow board member, Commissioner John Smith. Qualls opted to...
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
Roanoke Valley crime roundup: HCSO, RRPD drug arrests
Roanoke Valley law enforcement reported the following:. Chief Bobby Martin said on Wednesday the narcotics division along with the criminal investigation division executed a search warrant in what is traditionally called the no-hundred block of Roanoke Avenue. The search yielded 40 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of powdered cocaine,...
A.I.M., God, and having a little faith that things will turn out all right
Four educators from Bertie County Schools are westbound, headed to the Raleigh Convention Center with equal parts excitement and curiosity, on a Tuesday afternoon. Their destination: the Department of Public Instruction’s second annual A.I.M. Conference. The conference draws more than 1,000 educators from more than 100 districts across the...
Greensville County public schools close due to high number of illness
The school decided to make Monday an "asynchronous day of learning" for students in all grade levels. No students will attend school in person on Monday. While the schools are closed, custodians will reportedly conduct a deep cleaning of the schools.
Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Neighbors in Franklin say teen’s homicide is 2nd …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. According to dispatch, the...
Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
