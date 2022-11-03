ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

ABC2 seeks donations for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

ABC2’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner will provide more than 500 families an opportunity to enjoy a complete holiday meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC2 is seeking donations and sponsorships to ensure the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a success. Dinner will be served at the Dawson Resiliency Hub on Saturday,...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
rrspin.com

RAGE Wrestling a success for Christmas for Kids

The 2022 RAGE Wrestling Fundraiser was an enjoyable and successful event. The event was held Saturday at the Roanoke Rapids High School Gym. There were approximately 300 spectators that came out to the RRHS Gym. The event brought a third of what we need to take our usual 40 children...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Roanoke Valley Veterans Day events

The following are the announced Roanoke Valley Veterans Day services:. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. C4EE welcomes veterans, elected officials, community leaders and the public to a free Veterans Day program Thursday at 460 Airport Road in Roanoke Rapids, to celebrate the roles of these individuals for their service to the country.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire

Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
WNCT

Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Local woman makes business dreams come true

Jessica Conner has been working on building her design business for the past eight months and in October, Homestead Designs, name after her home Homestead Farms, started taking clients and booking jobs. Since then it has taken off with customers already being booked through Spring of 2023. Homestead Designs offers...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Qualls lauded, serenaded at final meeting

At his final meeting as a Halifax County commissioner, Patrick Qualls was honored by his fellow board members, staff and friends for eight years of service. Those accolades even included the singing of the standard hymn The Old Rugged Cross by fellow board member, Commissioner John Smith. Qualls opted to...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Roanoke Valley crime roundup: HCSO, RRPD drug arrests

Roanoke Valley law enforcement reported the following:. Chief Bobby Martin said on Wednesday the narcotics division along with the criminal investigation division executed a search warrant in what is traditionally called the no-hundred block of Roanoke Avenue. The search yielded 40 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of powdered cocaine,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
ednc.org

A.I.M., God, and having a little faith that things will turn out all right

Four educators from Bertie County Schools are westbound, headed to the Raleigh Convention Center with equal parts excitement and curiosity, on a Tuesday afternoon. Their destination: the Department of Public Instruction’s second annual A.I.M. Conference. The conference draws more than 1,000 educators from more than 100 districts across the...
RALEIGH, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Neighbors in Franklin say teen’s homicide is 2nd …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. According to dispatch, the...
FRANKLIN, VA
WITN

Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

