Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa this month

ZooTampa at Lowry Park's annual "Christmas in the Wild" is back, blending wildlife and holiday cheer within one of the largest holiday displays in the Tampa Bay area.On select nights from Nov. 25-Dec. 30, the zoo is offering holiday events for the whole family, including themed light shows, a Christmas improv show, exotic wildlife, Christmas carolers, and more.Some returning favorites are the Forest of Fantasy, two light shows happening around sunset every 15 minutes, featuring twinkling lights and holiday music. There's also the Ice Cavern, inside of the Africa tunnel, which transforms into a winter wonderland surrounded by glowing lights, and the Wallaroo Wrap Party, where guests can dance with Santa's elves and play games with Randolph the Reindeer.Guests can also decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, take a ride on the Candy Cane Carousel, and visit the Twinkle town marketplace for some holiday shopping.New to Christmas in the Wild this year are the Holiday Signature Encounters, where guests can get up close and personal with their favorite animals. As well as Lantern Lullaby, which is essentially a walk through the Asia pathway filled with paper lanterns in seasonal colors, accompanied by holiday lullabies. Guests can also visit the Gingerbread Jubilee, where Mayor Molasses and the citizens of Gingerbread Village invite guests to enjoy a holiday jubilee alongside them.General admission tickets start at $29.95, and the event is free for passholders and Pay for a Day ticket holders.