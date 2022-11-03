Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams
Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
KTLO
Bryant ends regular season at No. 1; 3 area teams keep positions
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through November 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
KTLO
Harrison routs Pea Ridge to end regular season
The Harrison High School football team wrapped up the regular season with an easy win. In Saturday’s makeup game at F.S. Garrison Stadium, the Goblins beat up on Pea Ridge 41-7. Harrison improves to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in the 5A-West, finishing in a tie for third in the conference. The Goblins won the tiebreaker for the No. 3 seed over Farmington, and they’ll travel to Wynne for the Class 5A State Playoffs on Friday.
KTLO
MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
KTLO
MH among 5 area football teams in state playoffs
The postseason begins this week for most high school football teams in Arkansas, and the season will continue for five area schools. Mountain Home will be on the road Friday for its third straight appearance the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will head to Marion as the sixth-seeded team from the 6A-West. Mountain Home enters the postseason at 3-7. The Patriots are the No. 3 seed from the East with a mark of 7-3.
KTLO
Bergman sweeps Jasper in high school basketball
The Bergman High School basketball teams were able to pull off a sweep at Jasper on Monday. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Pirates 72-52. Bergman later took the boys’ contest 73-49. Cotter’s junior high teams were picked up a sweep over Timbo. The Junior Warriors got past...
KTLO
Several Hurricanes qualify for Junior Olympics
Several members of the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team were able to advance to the Junior Olympics following the qualifier Saturday and Sunday in Pocahontas. Ella Dubuque, Annabelle and Ayla Horn, Hayden Kelley, Callie and Parker Kohler, Liam McKee, Ajay Reiss and Benny Vetter are set to go to Des Moines, Iowa, in August.
KTLO
MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach
Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
KTLO
UCA drops season opener at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears did some good things Monday night but not enough to overcome ice-cold shooting in their season opener, a 79-55 loss to Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena. The Bears shot just 25.8 percent from the field in the first half...
KTLO
Southern Illinois downs Little Rock
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Dalton Banks and Lance Jones each had 14 points in Southern Illinois’ 94-63 victory against Little Rock on Monday. Marcus Domask finished with 11 points for the Salukis in a season opener. D.J. Smith scored 21 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon added 10...
KTLO
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
KTLO
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visits Mountain Home Saturday night
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visited Mountain Home Saturday night at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company along with other democratic candidates running for office locally and in the state. After meeting with supporters, Jones spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Mountain Home Observer’s Chris Fulton in a joint interview....
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
KTLO
Monday’s Bull Shoals budget committee meeting canceled
The City of Bull Shoals budget committee meeting that was scheduled for 4:30 Monday afternoon has been canceled to due to unforeseen circumstances.
KTLO
Lyon College, UAMS to collaborate on Little Rock dental school
Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced on Monday a partnership for the planned dental school in Little Rock.According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, under the agreement, Lyon College and UAMS said the schools will “identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development.”
KTLO
MH Superintendent speaks about a “hit list” found by student at Pinkston
Superintendent Dr. Jake Long speaks about a “hit list” found by a student at Pinkston Middle School on Thursday with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
KTLO
Vernon Wayne Esch, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Vernon Wayne Esch passed away on Nov 3, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 93. Vern was born on October 4, 1929 in a farm house just north of Washington, IL to Harley and Mildred Fauber Esch. He attended Washington High School where he was active in the Glee Club and 4-H. He won many ribbons raising and showing Dorset sheep. He also enjoyed playing the electric steel guitar.
Comments / 0