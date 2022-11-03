Dayton Metro Library holding program for LGBTQIA teens

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The Dayton Metro Library is inviting some teenagers from around the Dayton area to participate in a program.

According to a release, the Dayton Metro Library is partnering with the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug, Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) for a program specifically for teens that identify in the LGBTQIA community.

The event will provide a focused discussion on important issues for teens including mental health education and support.

These LGBTQIA programs will be held at different Dayton Metro Library Branches:

Miamisburg – Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 545 E. Linden Ave. in Miamisburg

Southeast – Thursday, Nov. 10 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton

Vandalia – Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 330 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia

A prevention specialist with ADAMHS will lead the sessions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.