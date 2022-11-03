ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

VOTE for the Week 10 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week

There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 10, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Student of the Week

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor John Truhan of Central Regional High School as the Student of the Week. Vice President of the Math Honor Society he is also a member of the National Honor Society and has been a Distinguished Honor Roll Student throughout his high school career.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ

One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
HOBOKEN, NJ
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey

We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
EDISON, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion

EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
JACKSON, NJ
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

