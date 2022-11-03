Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Middletown South powers past Winslow and into Central Jersey Group 4 championship game
MIDDLETOWN -- Early in the first quarter, Winslow's talented offense was moving the ball at will against a formidable Middletown South defense and was on its way to the end zone for the second time in the opening 12 minutes. The Eagles were in danger of falling behind by two...
VOTE for the Week 10 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 10, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor John Truhan of Central Regional High School as the Student of the Week. Vice President of the Math Honor Society he is also a member of the National Honor Society and has been a Distinguished Honor Roll Student throughout his high school career.
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ
One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Golf and tennis: One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ has it all
BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale. Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 acres of manicured greenery. It is listed as the most expensive home for...
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion
EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
Exciting New Business Taking Over Kmart In Berlin, NJ
I haven't been to one in years and sadly they are on their way out. I remember going for the blue light specials and the of course grabbing something for lunch in the little Kmart Cafe they had. Now, why am I talking about Kmart, you may ask?. Well, there's...
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
Hey Ocean County Would You Love To Have A Burger Chef Back Again?
So this is a trip down memory lane and if you love burgers, hopefully, this will bring back some memories. I was looking through some nostalgic tee shirts and I came across a "Burger Chef" tee and thought wow that brings back memories. Burger Chef was founded by Frank and...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0