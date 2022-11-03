Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monmouth County, NJ drug dealer sentenced for role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring
A Manasquan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to his role in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and fentanyl analogs, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. The now 30-year-old Richard Dobin of Manasquan was engaged in the throngs of a...
Waretown, NJ Man Sentenced To Year In Prison For Fake Federal ID Badges And Short-Barreled Rifle With Silencer
November 7, 2022 TRENTON, N.J. – An Ocean County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months and one…
New Jersey man sentenced for having unregistered rifles and fake federal I-D’s
A Waretown man who pleaded guilty in April of this year to multiple weapons charges has now been sentenced to just over a year in prison. It'll be officially 12 months and one day in prison for 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who added that the charges stem in part from the Ocean County man "unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card."
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To Prison For $200K In Thefts From Ailing Victim: Prosecutor
A 56-year-old man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from an ailing victim, authorities said. Ross Miserendino will be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $217,300, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. An...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
wrnjradio.com
Two injured in knife assault in Morris County
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ
One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
