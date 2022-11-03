A Waretown man who pleaded guilty in April of this year to multiple weapons charges has now been sentenced to just over a year in prison. It'll be officially 12 months and one day in prison for 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who added that the charges stem in part from the Ocean County man "unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card."

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO