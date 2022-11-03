Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear from Estee Miller and Kristen Schilt, with the Young Professionals of Paulding County group. Estee and Kristen will share their background, and how they felt a need for young professionals to have an outlet to network and connect in the community. Learn more by listening to their interview. You can also find upcoming event on the Young Professionals of Paulding County Facebook page. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible. You can find all PCBW episodes on Spotify, Google or Apple Podcast anytime!

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO