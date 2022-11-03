Read full article on original website
PC Carnegie Library Helps Divine Mercy School Fundraiser
As we enter this season of giving, Paulding County Carnegie Library is happy to announce that they will assist Divine Mercy School in a “Pajama Drive” through the month of November! The school is collecting NEW pajamas for kids in all sizes from newborn to 14/16. There will be containers at each of PCCL locations for you to drop off your donations — Paulding, Antwerp, Payne, Oakwood and Grover Hill.
Paulding High School Community Help Day
Some Paulding High School Seniors and staff, including Shawn Brewer, Adam Renollet, and Sam Hatcher, took to the Village Square on October 25th to help make a difference in the community. The Paulding Chamber of Commerce reached out to the businesses on the Square to compile a list of tasks for the group. Multiple businesses had specific projects, but the overwhelming request was for the sidewalks to be cleaned. This group came prepared to work! They cleaned the sidewalks, scraped old paint off a business and then repainted, washed windows, pulled weeds, racked leaves, sweep up dirt and trash, cleaned a conference room and much more.
This week on PCBW: Young Professionals of Paulding County
Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear from Estee Miller and Kristen Schilt, with the Young Professionals of Paulding County group. Estee and Kristen will share their background, and how they felt a need for young professionals to have an outlet to network and connect in the community. Learn more by listening to their interview. You can also find upcoming event on the Young Professionals of Paulding County Facebook page. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible. You can find all PCBW episodes on Spotify, Google or Apple Podcast anytime!
PJHS Students of the Month & Positive Panthers
Paulding Junior High School announces their September Students of the Month and Positive Panthers. To be a student of the month, one must achieve highly in academic performance as well as leadership. To earn a Positive Panther award, students must be helpful to other students and staff as well as...
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
David Henry Rinearson was born June 15, 1889 in Payne, Ohio. The son of Jesse and Harriet “Hatie” (Jones) Rinearson. Jessie was born November 16, 1855 in Indiana and Harriet was born July 15, 1855 in Indiana. The couple was married January 16, 1875 in Indiana. A daughter Rose Ella was born November 18, 1875. Another daughter Etta, was born May 13, 1878. Then came David and on April 18, 1892, a son, Frederic Belle was born.
The Left Turn
Two big nights of racing closed the 2022 racing season at Gas City I-69 Speedway. This ¼ mile clay ovel has a history of putting on great racing programs and last weekend racing fans weren’t disappointed. Non-winged Sprint cars headlined the two day Fall Festival of Speed, and they came in from all parts of the county.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Smartphone App
Paulding County Sheriff, Jason K. Landers, is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Paulding County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
