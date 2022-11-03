Read full article on original website
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney makes Chiefs debut in Week 9
After missing 12 of 24 possible games during his time with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll decided to pull the plug on wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Just prior to the NFL trade deadline last week, the Giants sent Toney to the Kansas...
Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL
Andrew Luck's return to Stanford University has been confirmed by the director of football. So what exactly is the former quarterback doing? The post Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jaguars assured WR Calvin Ridley will be ready to play in 2023
Emerging as a flurry of pre-deadline trades occurred, the Jaguars’ decision to acquire Calvin Ridley is a bet on the wide receiver recapturing his 2020 form and giving Trevor Lawrence a high-end target next season. The team must go on faith its newly acquired wide receiver will be reinstated and be ready to play in 2023; the Jags are confident both of these components will break their way.
How much can the Giants save by cutting WR Kenny Golladay in 2023?
The New York Giants have some noteworthy players owed big contracts after this season. Per Over The Cap, the Giants are set to have $59 million in cap space in 2023, the fourth most in the NFL. With Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Julian Love, and Jihad Ward all set for...
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Panthers activate QB Sam Darnold
Carolina had until this Wednesday to make the move. If not, Darnold would have been ineligible to return this season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks‘ comments on the matter left the situation somewhat murky, but it comes as little surprise that Darnold will be available moving forward after his return to practice.
Cardinals RB James Conner to return in Week 9
Conner suffered a rib injury in Week 5, and it was expected to cause a multi-week absence. That dealt a blow to the Cardinals’ running game, as the 27-year-old had once again operated as the lead back following his highly productive debut Arizona season last year. The former Steeler was named a Pro Bowler after scoring 18 total touchdowns and recording 1,127 scrimmage yards.
MLB Insider Predicts Contracts For Yankees Entering Free Agency
Beginning with Aaron Judge, this MLB insider gave his projections of how much money New York's free agents will make on the open market this winter
NFL Analysis Network
Giants Receive Brutal Injury Update Regarding Key Defensive Piece
The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they went into their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 record. Despite not playing in a game this weekend, Big Blue has still suffered a major loss. It was revealed on Monday that budding star safety...
Colts assistant QBs coach Parks Frazier expected to call plays
Another twist in the Colts’ coaching plan is expected to ensue. The now-Jeff Saturday-led team is expected to move assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier into the play-calling role, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report (on Twitter). While this may not be the team’s permanent plan, Frazier is...
Falcons, Jaguars discussed Calvin Ridley trade for months
As detailed by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Jacksonville identified Ridley as a potential target during this past offseason. The Jaguars entered the spring with a new head coach in Doug Pederson, and a need to add at the skill positions around second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That resulted, most notably, in the high-priced free agent addition of Christian Kirk, but the possibility of acquiring Ridley was a topic of conversation.
Colts fire HC Frank Reich
The second in-season head coach firing has taken place in the NFL. Frank Reich has been let go by the Colts, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the news. Reich had increasingly become the subject of scrutiny this season, his fifth leading the Colts’ sideline....
Sean Payton’s NFL return: 'There's no timeline or any of that'
In the wake of the NFL’s second midseason coach firing taking place yesterday , the most highly-rated name not currently on the sidelines has come up again. Sean Payton remains the subject of speculation regarding his return to coaching, but the 58-year-old is remaining patient in weighing his options.
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
49ers designate RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz for return
Injuries and a rather notable trade defined the first half of the 49ers’ season, but the contending team will have some reinforcements available soon. The 49ers designated running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and backup tackle Colton McKivitz for return from IR on Monday. Each member of this...
Report: Packers’ Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL
The Packers lost their fifth straight game yesterday, but any turnaround of their season will come without one of their top defenders. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that edge rusher Rashan Gary was feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirms that that...
Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Something switched' in Denzel Mims' attitude
The Jets pulled off an upset win over the Bills Sunday, despite the absence of wideout Corey Davis. The 2021 free agent signing ranks second on the team with 351 receiving yards, but has been unavailable since suffering a knee injury in Week 7. That has allowed Denzel Mims to...
