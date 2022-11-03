ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
SFGate

YouTube Shorts Launching on TVs

YouTube Shorts, first introduced in the fall of 2020, was originally developed and optimized for mobile creators and viewers. While users have been able to watch Shorts in the YouTube TV app’s regular video player, that isn’t tailored to the format, which allows for videos up to 60 seconds in length.
SFGate

Netflix Orders Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ From Shea Serrano, Sets Main Cast

The streaming service has given the series an eight-episode order. Tyler Dean Flores (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant,” “Learn to Swim”), Jordan Mendoza (“Ziwe,” “Beavis & Butt-Head”), and Courtney Taylor (“Insecure,” “Abbott Elementary”) will star. Per the official logline, the series “focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton.”
