‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut
Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers. On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time. The family-friendly...
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again
Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Matthew Perry Once Had Crush on ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston, ‘Overanalyzed’ Interactions
Matthew Perry is getting extra vulnerable in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 1. In the book, Perry opens up about his years-long struggle with addiction and some behind-the-scenes tales of his time on classics like the 1990s sitcom Friends. One of those stories...
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans
Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Raven-Symone Dances to ‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song at Party
During Halloweekend 2022, Raven-Symoné's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday captured a hilariously adorable throwback moment during a Diwali party Oct. 29. "When the DJ's got jokes," Pearman-Maday captioned the TikTok video, which showed Raven dancing and singing along to her iconic That's So Raven theme song. The video also caught comedian...
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
‘Survivor’: The Real Problem With Season 43
There have been some exciting moments in 'Survivor' Season 43, but the overall consensus is that there is a disconnect between the episodes and the audience, and we think we know why.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: REPORT
Aaron Carter has died. He was 34. The singer and pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif Saturday (Nov. 5). According to TMZ, authorities found Carter's body in his home bathtub after they received a 911 call around 11AM. The caller told authorities that a man had drowned.
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on ‘Her Loss’ Album
Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.
Are John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Dating? 24-Year Age Gap Sparks Criticism of Possible Romance
Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were recently spotted having a fancy Italian dinner together, reigniting dating rumors that first swirled back in February. The pair were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 6, according to photos published in The Daily Mail. According to the publication, the duo stayed at the restaurant for four hours and Mayer even serenaded Shipka at one point.
