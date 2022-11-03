ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
PopCrush

Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again

Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
PopCrush

Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok

"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
PopCrush

Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation

Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
PopCrush

Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video

Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PopCrush

Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans

Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PopCrush

Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React

It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
PopCrush

Raven-Symone Dances to ‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song at Party

During Halloweekend 2022, Raven-Symoné's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday captured a hilariously adorable throwback moment during a Diwali party Oct. 29. "When the DJ's got jokes," Pearman-Maday captioned the TikTok video, which showed Raven dancing and singing along to her iconic That's So Raven theme song. The video also caught comedian...
PopCrush

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: REPORT

Aaron Carter has died. He was 34. The singer and pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif Saturday (Nov. 5). According to TMZ, authorities found Carter's body in his home bathtub after they received a 911 call around 11AM. The caller told authorities that a man had drowned.
LANCASTER, CA
PopCrush

Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on ‘Her Loss’ Album

Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.
PopCrush

Are John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Dating? 24-Year Age Gap Sparks Criticism of Possible Romance

Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were recently spotted having a fancy Italian dinner together, reigniting dating rumors that first swirled back in February. The pair were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 6, according to photos published in The Daily Mail. According to the publication, the duo stayed at the restaurant for four hours and Mayer even serenaded Shipka at one point.
SANTA MONICA, CA
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy