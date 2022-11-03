Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Major League Pickleball's Newest Team Owner Is Anheuser-Busch
Anheuser-Busch is the first Fortune 500 company to purchase a Major League Pickleball team. The beer brand joins owners including LeBron James and Tom Brady in getting in on the popularity of the paddle sport. Google searches for "pickleball" have shot up 219% in the U.S over the last five...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Report: Nets Owner Joe Tsai Urged to Halt Intended Hire of Ime Udoka
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets...
Suns pay visit to struggling Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns will continue a four-game road swing on Wednesday, traveling to Minneapolis to face a sputtering Minnesota Timberwolves
Mattress Mack's Record $75 Million Astros Payout Will Cost Caesars, Penn Big This Quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Jon Hamm Narrates Hype Video for Possible Cubs Target Trea Turner
Jon Hamm narrates Trea Turner's free agency hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You've seen actor Jon Hamm pop up in a few interesting places lately. The "Mad Men" star is featured on a series of ads for insurance company Progressive and plays Santa Claus in FOX Sports' 2022 World Cup ads.
