Edinburg, TX

Valley Symphony Orchestra to make history Friday

By Alejandra Yañez
 5 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra will make history during its season-opening concert this Friday.

The orchestra, conducted by Maestro Peter Dabrowski, will also serve as a platform for pianist Dominic Cheli to make his debut in the Rio Grande Valley. Cheli will perform Liszt’s venerable Concerto #1 with the orchestra.

Cheli will use a Steingraeber D-232 piano, hand-made in Bayreuth Germany to perform. This is the same piano type that composer Franz Liszt used to compose the piece. The piano is valued at $250,000.

Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference

The young talent has been recognized by critics and the media for his rapidly advancing career including his Walt Disney Concert Hall Debut with the Colburn Orchestra.

For his performance at Disney, the LA Times described him as “mesmerizing, (he) transfixed the audience…his fingers were one with each key.”

Symphony Magazine described Cheli’s playing as “spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a
a young person can play.”

In 2019, Cheli gave his Carnegie Hall Recital debut — and he’s had a busy career ever since.

Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul

The Rio Grande Valley was visited by great talents in the musical world this summer, including Fanny and Alban Steingraeber, seventh-generation piano makers/management of the venerable Steingraeber & Söhne piano works in Bayreuth Germany.

The talents were greeted by professors from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Fine Arts, piano teachers from the Texas Music Teachers Association and members of the McAllen Music Club.

Tickets to the Valley Symphony Orchestra performance and the entire season can be purchased online.

