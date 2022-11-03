ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9wXz_0ixX8nrj00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reservations for 2023 are now open to stay at the newly renovated Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, which closed in 2011 due to tsunami damage. Next year, the iconic resort known for its thatched-roof bungalows will reopen its doors.

The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.

In 1965, the original Kona Village Resort opened less than 10 miles north of the Kona International Airport. The new version will debut 150 standalone guest hales spanning 81 acres of stunning views and sense of seclusion. Each will offer a private lanai and outdoor shower.

The original resort’s Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar, as well as an array of dining venues, will be available. A fitness center, spa, multiple pools and tennis courts are among the new facilities. An outdoor recreational program will include ocean activities designed to inform and excite guests.

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, announced it will work closely with the community to respect the cultural significance of Kona. To preserve the history of the place, the resort will feature a cultural center. Click here to make a reservation.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages 24 luxury properties in 15 countries, with 23 new hotels under development.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tripsavvy.com

The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki

There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
HONOLULU, HI
SFGate

On Hawaii 11-05-22 World’s largest wave pool planned during water crisis

During one of the worst water crises in Hawaii’s history, protests mount as the world’s largest wave pool is scheduled to open in February 2023 in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu — the first of many. Costing $40 million, the 100-foot-wide wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave, will use 1.7 million gallons of potable water, which has alarmed both lawmakers and community members alike. Read more.  
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering

We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Slight uptick in showers to close weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days. Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week. A nearby upper level low will produce areas […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It! Keiki Republic

Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy