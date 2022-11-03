ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Major League Pickleball's Newest Team Owner Is Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch is the first Fortune 500 company to purchase a Major League Pickleball team. The beer brand joins owners including LeBron James and Tom Brady in getting in on the popularity of the paddle sport. Google searches for "pickleball" have shot up 219% in the U.S over the last five...
News Breaking LIVE

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

