The 2022-2023 academic year saw an influx of 11 new hires to serve as rectors for the 32 residence halls on campus. Rev. Chris Rehagen, C.S.C., director of Residential Life recruitment, hiring and retention, explains that the hiring process can be very cyclical, as the typical tenure spans three to four years, with the hope that rectors remain in the role long enough to see their first undergraduate class graduate. However, that is a variable time frame, with some rectors maintaining their positions for well over a decade.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO