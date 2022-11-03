Read full article on original website
Just Launched - Leadership & No-Blame Problem Solving at Notre Dame
Leadership and No Blame Problem Solving will teach you your legal rights as a citizen leader who can bring solutions. Learn to get in the game of government decision-making, with a successful practitioners’ method called No-Blame Problem Solving. Find more information here. Originally published by Amy Fagerli at rooneycenter.nd.edu...
Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights honored with Presidential Team Irish Award
The University’s Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights was honored with a Presidential Team Irish Award during the Notre Dame versus Clemson football game on Nov. 5. In 2020 the Klau Institute started the “Building an Anti-Racist Vocabulary” lecture series designed to provide intellectual and moral building blocks to begin the transformative work of anti-racism in students, on campus and in our broader communities.
Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., named assistant vice president; 3 Campus Ministry staff elevated to directors
Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., director of campus ministry at the University of Notre Dame, has been named the inaugural assistant vice president for campus ministry. Three current Office of Campus Ministry assistant directors have also been promoted to director positions. As assistant vice president, Father McCormick will lead the University’s...
Executive leaders resume in-person Staff Town Hall sessions
Emceed by newly-appointed Vice President for Human Resources Heather Christophersen, executive officers shared key updates for the University during the Fall 2022 Staff Town Hall on Nov. 1 and 2 in Washington Hall and Carey Auditorium. University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., began the conversation by introducing new campus...
An Influx of New Rectors
The 2022-2023 academic year saw an influx of 11 new hires to serve as rectors for the 32 residence halls on campus. Rev. Chris Rehagen, C.S.C., director of Residential Life recruitment, hiring and retention, explains that the hiring process can be very cyclical, as the typical tenure spans three to four years, with the hope that rectors remain in the role long enough to see their first undergraduate class graduate. However, that is a variable time frame, with some rectors maintaining their positions for well over a decade.
From the Desks of Patrick and Sofie
We hope you have all enjoyed a great semester so far and had a restful fall break. It is our privilege to continue the effort to make tangible improvements to the student experience, and we are continuing to strive towards progress every day of our term. We’re happy to report...
ND Law connects students and law firms at Meet the Employers Diversity Fellowship event
Notre Dame Law School held its first Meet the Employers Diversity Fellowship event on October 25. Thirty-seven law firms from across the country participated in the networking event, beginning with small-group lunch meetings with students. The event culminated with a networking reception, where law firm representatives, including many ND Law alumni, engaged with students and discussed their diversity initiatives and fellowships.
