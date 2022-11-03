ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBC Connecticut

Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game

Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
STANFORD, CA

