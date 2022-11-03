ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
NBC Chicago

Disney Is About to Report Quarterly Earnings. Here's What to Expect

Disney reports earnings after the market closes on Tuesday. The company will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Analyst expect earnings per share of 55 cents per share and quarterly Disney+ subscriber growth of 8 million. All eyes will be on Disney's streaming numbers when the company...
NBC Chicago

Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form

Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
NBC Chicago

Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source

Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
UPI News

U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day

U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.

