Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
Disney Is About to Report Quarterly Earnings. Here's What to Expect
Disney reports earnings after the market closes on Tuesday. The company will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Analyst expect earnings per share of 55 cents per share and quarterly Disney+ subscriber growth of 8 million. All eyes will be on Disney's streaming numbers when the company...
Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form
Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
NBC Chicago
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
Op-Ed: The 2022 Midterm Elections Matter Less to Stock Markets Than Investors Think
Andrew Graham is the founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. During every election season, candidates from both sides of the aisle are fond of suggesting that a win by their opponent will produce economic Armageddon and tank the stock market. And time and again, it never quite turns out that way, regardless of the outcome.
