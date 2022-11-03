ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

C you Next Tuesday
5d ago

"Here's what you need to know " means we're not telling you everything. .......besides you already have the right to assemble and collective bargain without this amendment. Vote NO!

JDion
5d ago

No union should ever, ever have constitutional power over the voter. Unions, especially public sector unions do not create jobs. Unions should be able gain membership based on its merits rather than force workers to join.

Eric Miller
5d ago

VOTE NO!!!! Just another wolf in sheep’s clothing Democrat gaslighting ploy to raise our taxes!!! Just like the “inflation reduction act” does nothing to reduce inflation!!’

