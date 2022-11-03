Read full article on original website
C you Next Tuesday
5d ago
"Here's what you need to know " means we're not telling you everything. .......besides you already have the right to assemble and collective bargain without this amendment. Vote NO!
JDion
5d ago
No union should ever, ever have constitutional power over the voter. Unions, especially public sector unions do not create jobs. Unions should be able gain membership based on its merits rather than force workers to join.
Eric Miller
5d ago
VOTE NO!!!! Just another wolf in sheep’s clothing Democrat gaslighting ploy to raise our taxes!!! Just like the “inflation reduction act” does nothing to reduce inflation!!’
Related
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
What is the Workers' Rights Amendment? What it Means, Who Supports it and More
Illinois voters will decide this November election on a potential change to the state's constitution, which centers on workers rights. Known as the workers' rights amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Judge’s ruling on Illinois SAFE-T Act could come on December 15th
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sixty-two state’s attorneys throughout Illinois, both Democrat and Republican, have filed suit to block the implementation of a new law that would abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. In a joint statement, released Monday, the undersigned state’s attorneys call the law unconstitutional and should be overturned, saying it alters the […]
Pritzker Hopes for Repeat of 2018 Blowout, But Bailey, Political Experts Predict Tighter Race
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey. In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Polls open statewide for Illinois governor’s race
Voters in Illinois are headed to the polls to decide whether Democrat J.B. Pritzker will keep his job or if Republican Darren Bailey should be the next governor.
Sharpies, Felt-Tip Pens Are the Preferred Way to Fill Out Paper Ballots in Illinois, Officials Say
As Election Day voting in Illinois continues, some voters have expressed concerns that the felt-tip or "Sharpie" pens they were given to use by poll workers as writing instruments on paper ballots was resulting in ink bleeding through. However, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, those kinds of...
What Time Do the Polls Close on Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
Voters have been funneling in and out of polling places throughout Election Day in Illinois — and if you're looking to cast your ballot, there's still time. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, polling places across the state are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line when polls close, you can still vote.
fox32chicago.com
In final push, Kamala Harris frames election as fight for democracy and Republicans vow to 'restore' Illinois
CHICAGO - Rallying with Illinois Democrats on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris framed the midterm elections as a referendum on abortion rights and the fight for democracy — as the state’s top Republican ticket vowed to oust Democrats and "restore" Illinois. Harris’ visit to Chicago came a day...
Election Day voting
Despite the potential for bleed through, Sharpies and felt-tip pens given by poll workers to voters are the preferred voting tool to fill out Illinois’ paper ballots, election officials say.
wmay.com
GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate
Illinois Republicans are objecting to a mailer that attacks one of the party’s Illinois Supreme Court nominees as a “RINO”… Republican in Name Only. The mailer from a group called “Ballot Access Illinois” contends Justice Michael Burke is soft on the issue of abortion and has failed to defend former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
As Illinois Election Day 2022 approaches, here's what to know before voting
There are several important races on the Illinois election ballot.
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
wmay.com
Illinois, Other States Sue Over Robocalls
Illinois is part of a lawsuit brought by attorneys general across the country against two telemarketers over illegal robocalls. All 50 states are part of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the latest lawsuit goes after companies operating under assumed names… and sometimes switching business names in an effort to avoid detection and regulation.
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
