Houston, TX

NBC Chicago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?

Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in

If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Michael Vick Applauds Bears' Fields Amidst Breaking His QB Record

Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chiefs-Chargers Flexed Into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

