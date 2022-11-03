Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Related
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Willson Contreras, SS Markets and Other Items on Cubs To-Do List
LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground,...
NBC Chicago
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much...
Bears' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Velus Jones Was Inactive Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- Hours before Justin Fields dazzled the masses at Soldier Field with a historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Matt Eberflus raised eyebrows with one roster decision. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch. With new acquisition Chase Claypool...
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Dolphins
Grading Bears' offense, defense in close loss vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. CHICAGO— The Bears left Soldier Field on Sunday feeling down about the 2022 season but hopeful for the future. Yes, the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 to drop Chicago to 3-6 in head...
Dan Orlovsky Labels Aaron Rodgers, Packers Loss Vs. Lions QB's ‘Worst' Ever
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game...
Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in
If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
Report: Cubs, Astros Had Willson Contreras Deadline Trade in Place
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
Suns pay visit to struggling Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns will continue a four-game road swing on Wednesday, traveling to Minneapolis to face a sputtering Minnesota Timberwolves
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Confident' in Aaron Judge Signing
Report: Yankees 'confident' in signing Judge as Giants pursue star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants have made it known that they have their eye on Aaron Judge this offseason, but the New York Yankees are making it just as clear that they aren’t moving on from the slugger just yet.
Michael Vick Applauds Bears' Fields Amidst Breaking His QB Record
Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he...
Acho: Bears' Justin Fields Is ‘Most Dangerous QB in Football' Right Now
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields...
Chiefs-Chargers Flexed Into Week 11 Sunday Night Football
Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0