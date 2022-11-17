How To Watch Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Live in 2022

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a top team in nearly every regard, whether you’re looking at it from win percentage or by NCAA tournaments. They’re a top-15 team in terms of Final Four appearances. Just like their namesake, the Razorbacks shouldn’t be taken lightly — nor should their relatively new head coach. Eric Musselman has already shown impressive results in his first few years leading the team, and this upcoming season might be the perfect time for him to lead the Razorbacks to their first Final Four appearance since 1995.

Last year, the Razorbacks finished 28-9, pushing them farther than any other SEC team. This is the team to watch, especially with rivalries already heating up in the early exhibition matches. For the past several years, the team has almost made it all the way, but they’ll need to step up to clinch the win.

If you’re hoping to see that happen, then there’s good news: You can catch almost all of the games without a cable subscription. You just need to find a streaming service that carries the SEC Network , like FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu + Live TV , or Paramount Plus .

Where can you stream almost all of the Arkansas Razorback games?

What channels show Arkansas Razorback games?

You can catch the Hogs across four networks: CBS, FS1, SEC Network , and ESPN . Sure, all of those are on cable networks, but you can also access these through live TV streaming services like Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , and more. Prices vary depending on the service, but the most budget-friendly and comprehensive live TV streaming service is going to be Sling TV.

Watch Arkansas Razorback games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

There are two things that make Sling TV such a great option. The first is the price. Starting at just $40 per month for Sling Orange or Sling Blue, it’s way more affordable than the competition. The second thing is the customization — you can opt between two channel lineups depending on what you’re looking for, or you can combine both to get access to everything for just $15 more per month.

If you want all the sports networks you could ask for, the Sports Extra add-on is just $11 per month on top of the standard subscription. You’ll need this add-on to access the SEC Network, but even with it tacked on to your normal cost, that’s just $51 per month with one of the two lesser plans or $66 with the combo plan.

Other ways to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks live this season

Arkansas Razorback 2022 schedule

You can find the full Arkansas Razorback schedule here on ESPN.com.

