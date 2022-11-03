ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CFD: 12 students hospitalized after pepper spray release at Parker Community Academy in Englewood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0ixW7v9H00 Twelve students were transported to hospitals after a pepper spray was released at a school cafeteria on the South Side Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident occurred at the Parker Community Academy school in the 6800-block of South Stewart Avenue.

CFD said twelve students, ages 8 to 11, were transported to Bernard, Providence, Comer and Holy Cross hospitals, all in fair condition.

A CFD official said it appeared to be an accidental discharge.

Further details were not immediately available.

