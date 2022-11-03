Communiversity Band presents fall concert

The fall concert of the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Communiversity Band will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the UW-EC — BC Fine Arts Theatre, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Admission is a freewill donation in support of the music department.

The Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the campus music department and adult and advanced high school musicians of the surrounding communities. The ensemble has been under the direction of Michael Joosten since 2001.

Selections to be performed include "Fanfare Forza" by Brian Balmages, "Earth Song" by Frank Ticheli, "A Mother of a Revolution" by Omar Thomas, "Minor Alterations (Christmas Through the Looking Glass)" by David Lovrien, "Entry March" of the Boyares by Johann Halvorsen and arranged by Clifford Barnes, "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin and arranged by Donald Hunsberger, and "Fuego Del Alma" by Carl Strommen.

The concert will feature a diverse selection of wind band repertoire. The program will feature George Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" with featured piano soloist Heidi Joosten, a Chicago-based composer, lyricist, pianist, harpist, orchestrator, sound designer, music director, vocal coach and conductor. Since her arrival from Wisconsin in 2014, she has collaborated on more than 100 new theatrical, comedic and concert productions in the Chicagoland area. Most recently she collaborated with Stephen Schwartz and the Chicagoland Theatre Fund to music direct and conduct the concert production of Children of Eden at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, starring Michelle Williams, David Phelps, Sam Tsui and more.

Notable theatrical writing/orchestrating credits include: "Queer Eye: the Musical Parody" (with Evan Mills), "Saint Hildegard: the Rupertsberg Tour" (with Elizabeth Swanson, Davyd Reddyk and Ethan Krupp), Micro (with Adam Qutaishat) and "The Bone Harp" (with Laura Stratford).

The daughter of Mike and Beth Joosten, she is a highly-sought-after classical composer with more than 200 works to her name, and her award-winning music has been performed across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. She holds a Bachelors of Music from the UW-Eau Claire and a Masters of Music from Roosevelt University - Chicago College of Performing Arts. She is thrilled to be returning to her roots to play one of her favorite solo works with an ensemble that shaped her musical upbringing while she was a student.